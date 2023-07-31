Third time lucky? Napoli expect fresh Al-Hilal offer for Victor Osimhen after turning down two huge bids

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal will launch a third enormous bid for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Napoli braced for third huge bid

Rejected last offer in excess of $150m

Al-Hilal seeking statement transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian striker has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also linked, but French newspaper L’Equipe claim that Napoli have turned down two bids from Al-Hilal for Osimhen – the first worth €120 million (£103m/$132m), and the second up to €140m (£120m/$154m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Hilal are not messing about in this summer's transfer window. They have already completed the signings of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from European clubs, as well as launching a world-record bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe – plus an unsuccessful attempt to sign Lionel Messi – as Saudi Pro League clubs throw their financial weight around, making a major splash in the European market.

AND WHAT'S MORE: European interest in Osimhen has waned a little, ever since it became apparent that Napoli would only entertain astronomical offers for last season's Serie A golden boot winner, who inspired them to a first Scudetto in 33 years with 33 goals in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Hilal Twitter

Al-Hilal

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? This latest report implies that the next Al-Hilal bid will be in excess of €150m (£128.6m/$165m), which might test Napoli's resolve to keep the 24-year-old hotshot.