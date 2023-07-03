'There’s no better place to be' - Napoli striker Victor Osimhen drops transfer hint amid links to Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern

Victor Osimhen has sent a big hint that he would like continue at Napoli amid interest from European giants.

Osimhen could stay at Napoli

Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern interested in the player

Napoli likely to ask for £130 million fee

WHAT HAPPENED? After a phenomenal season in Italy that saw the striker score 31 goals in 39 appearances and play a crucial role in Napoli's Scudetto triumph, Osimhen is among the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer window.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing the Nigerian striker but the player himself has dropped a hint that he could continue at Napoli.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Soccernet, the Nigerian said, "I’m so proud that I am actually a Scudetto winner, for me, it’s a huge one. Whatsoever honour that comes after this, I will welcome it. And I am really working hard to make sure, and now I am addicted to trophies because now the Scudetto is my first trophy as a pro.

"Now I’m addicted, and I can’t wait for the new season to come. There’s no better place to be than this place. I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here. And achieving this kind of greatness with the Neapolitans is something that I will wake up and always smile about. My children’s children will come into this world and realise that their father has done something amazing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed last month that the club are preparing to offer their star forward a two-year contract extension on new terms. They have also reportedly placed a £130 million price tag on the player.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen now if either Manchester United, Chelsea or Bayern Munich decide to match the massive transfer fee to sign the in-form striker.