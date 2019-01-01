Napoli sign former Juventus and Tottenham striker Llorente

The 34-year-old returns to Serie A four years after leaving the Bianconeri

have signed veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving at the end of last season.

He returns to four years after leaving champions .

"Benvenuto Fernando," said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when announcing the move on Twitter.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for Llorente over the summer including and .

Tottenham were also reportedly considering re-signing the striker but Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the race to his signature.

No details have been released but reports over the weekend suggested Llorente had agreed a two-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season.

Llorente spent two seasons in Serie A with Juventus between 2013 and 2015, scoring 27 goals in 97 appearances.

Prior to that Llorente had spent nine seasons with Athletic Bilbao having come through the Basque club’s youth system.

After leaving Juve Llorente spent one season back in , scoring seven goals in 36 appearances for .

He then moved to the Premier League, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances for Swansea to help the Welsh club escape relegation.

His performances for the Swans prompted Tottenham to hand him a two-year deal in the summer of 2017, with Llorente going on to score 13 goals in 66 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

