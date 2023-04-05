Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis rejected 2.5 BILLION offer for club last year because he ‘didn’t need the money’

Napoli president De Laurentiis spoke his mind on the club, stadium ownership in Italy and the differences between top five European leagues.

Mega offer made for Napoli

Difficulties in stadium ownership in Italy

Why Italy is trailing other European leagues

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was present at the 'Merger & Acquisition Summit 2023' organized by Sole 24 Ore and expressed his thoughts on various topics.

For instance, difficulties in stadium ownership in Italy, his Napoli team, the differences between various top five European leagues and why Italy is still chasing the pack in many regards. He was vocal about his concerns regarding various issues in the country.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In Italy, we are light years behind when compared to England but also compared to Spain and Germany. We are the most beautiful country in the world but unfortunately also the most violent because of the Mafia, the Camorra and the Ndrangheta, and this does not help," he noted.

"Who protects us? Do we have to do the stadiums to have them destroyed? Years ago a moped was thrown at the San Siro: we have to put a stop to it. Municipalities don't put money into stadiums because they don't give them up for a euro to the clubs that would actually guarantee investment.

"When they offered me 2.5 billion euros for Napoli a year ago, I asked myself: do I need them? I have Neapolitan origins but I should have bought a club in England."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current president also expressed his love for Napoli and how he went against his family's advice when he bought the club.

"Napoli is a toy of our family, I see no reason to give it up until we get tired of it. Five years ago, before I bought it, I offered 125 billion liras to Ferlaino, who sued me," he continued.

"Gaucci from Santo Domingo said to buy Napoli: he was bankrupt, I decided against the advice of my family, Luigi told me that I had nothing to do with soccer but if you believe and have the will you can be successful in another field."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Napoli are cruising in Serie A so far and are 16 points ahead of second-placed Lazio. Luciano Spalletti's side are one of the most exciting teams in Europe this season, led by the attacking duo of Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratshkhelia.

With one hand on the Serie A trophy this season, Napoli are also in contention for the Champions League title. They are up against another Italian side, AC Milan, in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season.