Napoli ignore coronavirus warning to set training date

Despite advice suggesting it is unsafe, the Naples club is set to allow its players back to work

will return to training next week despite being warned it would be dangerous with in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of COVID-19, with the initially going behind closed doors before the shut down occurred.

The virus has killed 4,032 in the country, more than any other nation, with the north regions of Bergamo and Lombardy particularly hard hit.

More teams

Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed across the nation.

Yet Serie A side will train with players split into groups on Monday and Napoli will be back on the training field two days later.

"SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday 25 March with a morning session." the club stated on Friday.

are also reportedly preparing to train next week.

Several Serie A players have tested positive for coronavirus, including duo Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Five players, including former striker Manolo Gabbiadini, have contracted the disease, while three footballers have also tested positive.

Despite the effect of the pandemic on Italy, the country's Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora is targeting May 3 as a return date for Serie A.

Interviewed by TG1, however, Spadafora provided some cause for optimism with the news that authorities are working towards getting top-level sport played in around six weeks, albeit with the caviet that some games may need to be played without supporters.

"Serie A can resume on May 3, that's what we hope for," Spadafora told TG1. "Then we will evaluate whether it can be with the doors to the stadiums opened or closed.

Article continues below

"To this will be added the and the , which will be built into the new schedule."

UEFA has affirmed a commitment that all domestic seasons will be completed by June 30, when the contracts of many players will expire, though European football’s governing body has pushed back by a year in a bid to accommodate this.