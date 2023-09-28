'Clumsy behaviour' - Napoli boss Rudi Garcia speaks out on Victor Osimhen TikTok controversy and says 'nobody wanted to be hurtful'

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia has spoken out regarding the controversy surrounding striker Victor Osimhen and the club's TikTok video.

Napoli TikTok makes fun of Osimhen

Osimhen outraged by incident

Rudi Garcia speaks about incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this week, the Partenopei's official TikTok account, which is known for publishing videos with a certain tone about its players, aroused outrage after uploading two videos featuring the Nigerian striker, one of which made fun of his missed penalty against Bologna and the other of which compared him to a coconut. Osimhen was enraged by the situation, deleted all images of him in a Napoli shirt from his Instagram account, and his agent Roberto Calenda issued a legal warning to Napoli. The videos have now been taken down, but according to current reports, the striker hasn't yet received an apology from the team. Garcia tried to play down the incident after seeing Osimhen score in a win over Udinese on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Over the last two days there was a bit of trouble with some clumsy behaviour," Garcia told DAZN after the game. "Nobody wanted to be hurtful, not the TikTok with the video of Victor, nor Victor by taking his photographs down on social media. Nobody intended to hurt anyone, these are instinctive reactions and are understandable.

“It is his social media account, he can do what he wants with it. All I can say is that he loves this jersey and will give everything for Napoli this season as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's long-term future at the club had been questioned in light of the contentious social media remarks that had been made. The Nigerian star, who last season helped the team break a 33-year Scudetto drought with 26 goals, is anticipated to draw attention from Saudi Arabian teams in January. It is also reported that Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in the striker.

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen played last night against Udinese and scored a goal for the Partenopei. He will likely be in action against Lecce on Saturday, September 30.