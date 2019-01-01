Nambia's Zenatha Coleman scores as Valencia beat Raissa Feudjio's Tenerife

The forward was on target for Irene Ferreras' side at Estadio Antonio Puchades with her strike sealing the hosts' victory

Zenatha Coleman scored for as they defeated Raissa Feudjio's Tenerife 2-0 at Estadio Antonio Puchades in Sunday's Primera Iberdrola game.

The Namibia international last scored what was the winner in her side's 2-0 triumph over 2-0 on September 22.

The forward, who was on the scoresheet in her side's 3-0 win at last week, continued with her fine goalscoring form against Ángel Villacampa's team at Estadio Antonio Puchades.

Having failed to win in three successive matches, Irene Ferreras' side were desperate to end their winless run and Carol Ferez opened the scoring for the hosts 14 minutes into the game.

Coleman, who came on as Cara Curtin's replacement in the 64th minute, scored in additional time to seal the win for Valencia.

Namibia's Coleman, who was making her sixth appearance this season, has now scored three goals this season for Valencia.

On the other hand, 's Feudjio lasted until the 64th minute before being replaced by Tatiana Matveeva, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan was not available for the match.

The victory moves Valencia to seventh on the log with 11 points from seven matches, while Tenerife are 12th with six points.

Valencia will travel to face de Huelva on Sunday, while Tenerife welcome Athletic Club on the same day.

