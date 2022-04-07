Nagelsmann admits he'd love Mbappe & De Jong at Bayern Munich but can't afford them

Julian Nagelsmann has picked out Kylian Mbappe and Frenkie de Jong as two dream signings for Bayern Munich, but admits that there is no chance of the Bundesliga champions landing either.

A World Cup-winning forward at Paris Saint-Germain may be on the move this summer as his contract at Parc des Princes continues to run down.

Mbappe will, however, be working on a lucrative contract wherever he plies his trade in 2022-23, while Netherlands international De Jong is an important part of a rebuilding project at Barcelona.

What has been said?

Bayern boss Nagelsmann is a big fan of two exciting talents, telling Amazon Prime when asked about additions he would make at the Allianz Arena if money were no object: “Mbappe is certainly not wrong for any team. I also think that Frenkie de Jong is a very good player.

“Both would go beyond the scope of our financial possibilities.”

The bigger picture

Mbappe is yet to reveal what his future intentions are, with there plenty of talk to be found regarding a summer switch to Real Madrid.

PSG are not giving up on putting fresh terms in place, though, and are desperate to see a 23-year-old widely tipped to claim Ballon d’Or honours at some stage remain on their books.

Barcelona have no such concerns when it comes to De Jong, who is tied to a deal at Camp Nou through to 2026.

He is among those to have thrived under the guidance of Blaugrana legend Xavi this season and recently said “yes, probably” when asked if he would sign another six-year contract in Catalunya.

