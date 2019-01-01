Naby Keita absence confirmed as Liverpool announce Champions League final squad
Getty
Jurgen Klopp has finalised his Liverpool squad that will travel to Madrid to face Tottenham in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano.
As expected, Naby Keita misses out through injury.
Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum.
