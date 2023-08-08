Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea's new No.10! £89m man handed Christian Pulisic's old jersey after USMNT star's transfer to Milan

- Chelsea announce shirt numbers
- Mudryk to take Pulisic's old No. 10
- Cursed No. 9 left vacant
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have assigned new squad numbers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with several existing players opting to take new shirts. Mudryk, who completed a £89m ($109m) transfer in January from Shakhtar Donetsk, will wear the prized No. 10 after discarding the No. 15, following in the footsteps of Pulisic following the USMNT star's permanent move to Milan. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson, meanwhile, will wear the No. 15 instead of the supposedly cursed No. 9, which remains open.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Levi Colwill will have No. 26 on his back, emulating Blues legend John Terry, who was also a fellow Chelsea graduate. Noni Madueke will take the No. 11, defender Axel Disasi gets the No. 2 after his switch from Monaco and Christopher Nkunku will wear No. 18. Lesley Ugochukwu will wear No. 20, Robert Sanchez will have No. 31 and Raheem Sterling is the new No. 7.
Chelsea’s 2023-24 squad numbers in full:
1 - Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 - Axel Disasi
3 - Marc Cucurella
5 - Benoit Badiashile
6 - Thiago Silva
7 - Raheem Sterling
8 - Enzo Fernandez
10 - Mykhailo Mudryk
11 - Noni Madueke
13 - Marcus Bettinelli
14 - Trevoh Chalobah
15 - Nicolas Jackson
16 - Lesley Ugochukwu
17 - Carney Chukwuemeka
18 - Christopher Nkunku
19 - Armando Broja
20 - Andrey Santos
21 - Ben Chilwell
23 - Conor Gallagher
24 - Reece James
26 - Levi Colwill
27 - Malo Gusto
29 - Ian Maatsen
31 - Robert Sanchez
33 - Wesley Fofana
37 - Mason Burstow
47 - Lucas Bergstrom
50 - Eddie Beach
67 - Lewis Hall
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with a blockbuster clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.