'My dream became a reality' - Bale posts emotional farewell to Real Madrid after turbulent Bernabeu stay

The 32-year-old Wales forward leaves the Spanish capital after nine long years, having never been far from the headlines

Gareth Bale has bid farewell to Real Madrid and thanked all of those involved during what was an up-and-down chapter at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Wales captain's time in the Spanish capital splits opinion, having scored a number of hugely important and impressive goals while at the same time having his commitment to the cause repeatedly questioned.

After nine long years, however, Bale is now on the way out and took time to pay homage to all of those who stood by him throughout his Blancos career.

What did Bale say in his farewell?

Posting on Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “I write this message to say thank you to all my team-mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

“It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!”

What will Bale do next?

It is unclear as to what lies in store next for Bale, but GOAL understands that the forward will consider retiring from football altogether if Wales don't qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Article continues below

Reports have linked Bale with a multitude of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Cardiff City and several Premier League sides.

His agent, meanwhile, stated recently that a return to England is “likely” for the five-time Champions League winner.

Further reading