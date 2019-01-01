Muzinga scores an own goal as Dijon loses to El Melali’s Angers

The DR Congo international’s own goal summed up the Mustards’ horror show against Stephane Moulin’s men on Saturday

Ngonda Muzinga had a night to forget as his own goal and a Farid El Melali strike helped Angers to a 2-0 victory over in Saturday’s clash.

Dijon came into the game after losing three consecutive games but a fair start ensured the first half ended 0-0 at Stade Raymond Kopa.

The hosts’ dominance soon paid off in the 50th minute after an unmarked Muzinga had headed past his own goalkeeper.

It was a cruel moment for the 24-year-old in his second game for the Mustards as his confidence looked dented.

While Stephane Jobard’s side pressed for an equaliser, El Melali sealed victory with his 71st-minute header. The international headed home a rebound from Stephane Bahoken’s initial header which kissed the crossbar.

The defender capped a dreadful evening by getting cautioned by referee Jeremie Pignard in the 86th minute.

Muzinga joined the Stade Gaston Gerard side on a two-year deal from DR Congo’s AS .

's Rachid Alioui, Cote d'Ivoire's Ismael Traore and Abdoulaye Bamba were all on parade for Angers, while Guinea-Bissau's Mama Balde, Gabon's Bruno Ecuele Manga and Morocco's Nayef Aguerd starred for the visitors.

With this defeat, Dijon remain at the base of the Ligue 1 log with no point after four outings. They host after the international break on September 14.