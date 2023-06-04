Valencia escape relegation despite red card for USMNT star Yunus Musah in final day draw against Real Betis

Valencia narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga despite a red card to Yunus Musah in what could be his last appearance for the club.

Valencia survive in La Liga

Musah sent off late on

Midfielder could move on this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia entered the final week in danger of relegation, knowing that any points would go a long way towards securing their place in La Liga. They got one point as they held on to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, but it wasn't easy as the U.S. men's national team star was dismissed just moments after coming on. Musah, who joined the match in the 78th minute, was handed a red card in the 81st for a bad foul on Real Betis' Edgar Gonzalez. Musah's dismissal set up a nervy ending for Valencia, who held on for a draw to seal a 16th place finish. Ultimately, the club finished two points clear of the relegation zone, with Real Valladolid and Espanyol joining Elche on the way down to the second division.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That foul could be Musah's last action in a Valencia shirt, as the American has been widely linked with a summer transfer. While their survival could help, Valencia remain in financial peril, and Musah could be their best chance to cash in due to reported interest from several English clubs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? Musah has been included in the 24-man USMNT squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, which will see the U.S. take on Mexico in the semifinal before facing either Canada or Panama in the final or third-place game.