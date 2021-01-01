Musah Nuhu: St Gallen defender opens up on Ghana absence

The centre-back talks about his club and national team career so far and his hopes for the future

St. Gallen defender Musah Nuhu reveals he has not been worried over his long absence from Ghana's national team.

The Switzerland-based centre-back has not made the Black Stars squad since being forced to leave camp on his maiden invitation ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament due to injury.

The fateful injury and a recent setback have largely confined him to the fringes at his club over the last three years.

“No, not at all, because I wasn’t playing for like a year and a half," Nuhu told Footballmadeinghana when asked whether he has been concerned by his Ghana absence.

“When I started playing, I came on as a substitute. Sadly when I started playing, I got a knock again [in June last year] and I wasn’t even thinking about it [Black Stars call-up] to come right now.

"I am not worried. If the chance comes and I start playing games, maybe I will get my chance.

“It [playing for Ghana] is something special because when you were young, you dream about representing your nation. So if you get time to represent the national team, it’s something amazing."

Nuhu joined St. Gallen from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2018.

In his first season, the 24-year-old made 13 league appearances for the Swiss side before making nine less outings for the fold in the 2019-20 term owing to the injury disruption.

"My target is to come back in the squad and start games like I used to before getting injured," he said.

"[I would do this] through hard work and determination and I think I’m on a good track.

“We are not where we wanted to be but we are not so far behind. Our target is not truly to win the league but to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League.

“It’s really competitive. You cannot decide games even at home unless you’re on the pitch. It’s really competitive."

So far this term, the defender has managed eight appearances.

"With football, the team has been really good to me. It’s like a family, we do everything together and they support you in your worst times," he added.

"Living in Switzerland at first wasn’t easy but now I’m feeling at home. It’s like my second home. Now I have my compatriot [Lawrence] Ati-Zigi in the country with me, used to have Majeed Ashimeru also before he left.”

Nuhu will be looking to make a return to the Ghana set-up as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers commence in June.