Musa scores on Fatih Karagumruk debut against Gaziantep FK

The Super Eagles captain did not disappoint against Erol Bulut’s men, finding the net as the Black Red got off to a winning start

Ahmed Musa scored on his Fatih Karagumruk debut as they secured a 3-2 win over Gaziantep FK in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter.

The 28-year-old was handed his first appearance for Francesco Farioli’s side in the Turkish elite division clash, and it took him 90 minutes to make his mark.

More shortly…