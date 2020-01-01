'Vignesh is playing really well' - Sergio Lobera pleased with the defender's performance after stunning goal against Hyderabad

produced a clinical performance to register a 2-0 victory over Hyderabad at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The victory helped the Islanders to extend their lead at the top of the table with 16 points from seven matches.

The Islanders impressed with their style of play with Ahmed Jahouh heavily involved in distributing precise long balls down both the flanks. Head coach Sergio Lobera was elated with the performance of his side as he believes they have improved.

"I'm very happy because we have improved a lot from the last game. I'm very happy because the performance of the team today was good," Lobera said after the game.

Attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous has been sensational for Mumbai City but he missed the game against Hyderabad due to an injury. And Lobera mentioned that although the medical staff insisted that he could play 60 minutes, the Frenchman was uncomfortable during training, and thus was not risked in the game.

"Boumous recovered the injury but we spoke with the medical staff (so that he can) play approximately 60 minutes. But he felt some problem during the warm-up and I feel it is important to avoid risks. We decided to change the player before the game," the Spaniard said.

"I think we have a very good squad. We are not dependant on one player," he added.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy opened the scoring for Mumbai City with a brilliant goal. Lobera was happy with the effort from Vignesh and said that he was rewarded for his hard work.

"I'm very happy with Vignesh. He is playing really well and this goal is a gift for him," Lobera said,

Mumbai City contained Hyderabad throughout the game. Lobera mentioned his team was very good with the ball and will work on improving their style of play.

"We managed the situations in the game very well. They are a team who are very good with the ball. We tried to win the possession," Lobera said.

"Now is a good time to continue working. I think it's good for us, these 12 days, to improve training and our style of play," he added.