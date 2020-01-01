Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera - Our style of play is not negotiable

The Mumbai City coach expects his team to put out a much better performance against FC Goa...

Ahmed Jahouh’s red card in the first half proved to be decisive as got off to a poor start under Sergio Lobera in 2020-21 (ISL).

The Moroccan midfielder was dictating terms and Mumbai were dominating the proceedings but his sending off before the break affected the team's rhythm.

But the Spaniard also suggested that missing the midfielder in the next game against will not affect the team as he believes in the abilities of the other players in the squad.

“Today was a big problem for us because this action (red card) changed the game and playing with 10 players and missing a very important player like Jahouh was a big problem for us. But for the next game, we have 28 players and I am very happy with my squad. There are no excuses for missing only one player,” said the former FC Goa coach.

Lobera deviated a bit from his usual formation which he used to deploy in the past but he claimed that the style of football which he prefers does not change.

“Our style of play is not negotiable. We want to play in the same way. I used some players in different positions like today Adam (Le Fondre) played as a right winger but I think he can play in different positions and help us a lot.

“Obviously we need to improve our style of play, we need to keep calm in some situations. Today the attitude of my players was very good but in some situations, we need to think and make better decisions. But I am very proud of my players in the second half, they played very well with a very good attitude in their half with 10 players and we had our chances to change the result.”

Lobera added, “We tried to implement a new style of play but it is not easy. It is easy for players who have played under him but it isn’t easy for the new players. I am very happy, we need to improve in certain things but it is important to win. Today it was not possible but we need to focus on our next game.”

The Mumbai City manager remained optimistic about the upcomin clash against his former club FC Goa on November 25.

“It is a completely different game. The style of play for NEUFC and the style of play for FC Goa is very different and it is impossible to compare the situation. We have to prepare ourselves thinking about the next game. We had a short pre-season and we have very less time in between games but it is my job to improve the level of my team and I am very positive that this is possible for the next game,” Lobera signed off.