Muller, Neuer & Flick all in line for new Bayern deals as Bundesliga giants seek to keep key men

The Munich-based outfit are eager to agree fresh terms with prominent figures on and off the field, with David Alaba another of those in future talks

are working on a new deal for interim coach Hansi Flick and extended stays for key men such as Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and David Alaba, says former club president Uli Hoeness.

The reigning champions took the decision to make a change in the dugout back in November 2019.

Niko Kovac was removed from his role at the Allianz Arena amid struggles to establish consistency, with Flick handed the reins and charged with the task of steadying the ship.

He has done a fine job of that, with Bayern back at the summit domestically and waiting to discover if they will be given the chance to push through to the quarter-finals of the .

Such efforts are going to be rewarded, with Flick in line to land a permanent contract.

Hoeness told Sport1: “I can’t say anything about that; the executive board decides that for us.

“I think Hansi Flick has done a super job thus far. At some point, the board will approach the supervisory board with a proposal. That will certainly now happen sometime in the near future.”

While Flick’s future needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency, several senior stars in the playing ranks are approaching the final 12 months of their respective terms.

World Cup winners Neuer, Muller and Jerome Boateng fall into that category, along with Alaba, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez, and exit talk has been sparked as contracts run down in Bavaria.

Questions have been asked of Boateng’s future for some time, while Alaba has hinted that he may be tempted to take on a new challenge after spending his entire career to date with Bayern.

Hoeness cannot see the German champions parting with any player that they consider to be key to the cause, with retention discussions having already been held.

He added: “We have four or five important players whose contracts expire next year.

“I know that talks are happening currently with all of them, and I hope very much that everything goes successfully.”

Bayern have plenty of time to focus on contract talks at present as the Bundesliga is among those divisions to have shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.