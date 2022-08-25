Muller sends Lewandowski message after Bayern Munich put in Barcelona's Champions League group

Thomas Muller has sent a special message to Robert Lewandowski following Bayern Munich's draw against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Barca & Bayern drawn in Group C

Lewandowski to reunite with Muller

Bayern star looking forward to challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona and Bayern have been drawn in the same Champions League group for the second straight year, with Inter and Viktoria Plzen completing the lineup in pool C.

WHAT THEY SAID: Muller took to Instagram after the draw to send his former team-mate a personal message, stating: "What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr. Lewan-goal-ski, see you soon in Munich. Let's go, let's rock the Champions League season." Lewan-goal-ski is the nickname Muller gave Lewandowski when they were team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The contest will see Lewandowski face Bayern for the first time since his big-money move from Allianz Arena to Camp Nou this summer. He helped the German side record two 3-0 victories over Barca in 2022-23, but the Spanish giants will be expected to put up a better fight this time around.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI & MULLER? Lewandowski and Barca will be back in La Liga action against Real Valladolid on Sunday, with Bayern set for a return to Bundesliga action this weekend against Union Berlin.