Bayern München

Muller pens new Bayern Munich contract through to 2023 & ends any questions over his future

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The World Cup-winning forward had seen transfer talk resurface at the Allianz Arena, but he has committed to an extended period as a one-club man

Thomas Muller has committed to a new contract at Bayern Munich, with fresh terms set to keep the World Cup winner with the Bundesliga champions until 2023.

Transfer talk had resurfaced around the 30-year-old forward at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Having slipped down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena under Niko Kovac, there were suggestions that the Germany international could move on.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    He has, however, played his way back into favour, with Hansi Flick embracing his experience and undoubted quality, with an extension to his deal earned in the process.

    Muller has been a one-club man up until this point, with a Bavarian native having taken in 521 appearances for Bayern while recording 195 goals.

    More to follow…

    Close