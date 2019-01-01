‘Mourinho will be in the market for a defender’ – Tottenham need transfer movement, says Bent

The former Spurs striker expects the new boss in north London to bolster his ranks in January, with centre-half an area in need of reinforcement

Jose Mourinho will take into the January transfer market, says Darren Bent, with the Portuguese expected to seek reinforcements for a leaky defensive unit.

Spurs have improved under the guidance of a proven coach, with the decision taken to part with Mauricio Pochettino’s services in November.

Clean sheets are proving to be elusive, though, with Mourinho struggling to replicate the efforts which have made his teams watertight in the past.

An opportunity to address those failings is about to present itself, with Spurs among those being tipped to splash the cash in early 2020.

Former striker Bent believes another reliable option is required at centre-half despite Belgium international Toby Alderweireld committing to a new contract in north London.

Bent told talkSPORT of Mourinho’s recruitment plans: “He can only work with what he’s got.

“He’s managed to obviously turn Toby and get him to sign a new contract, so he likes him as a defender and believes that he can improve them at the back.

“But I think in January he’s going to have to dip into that transfer market and get someone in because at one stage I used to look at Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen and think defensively that partnership is one of the strongest in the Premier League.

“Now, both of them have lost a little bit of legs you’d have to say, obviously age comes to everyone.

“Vertonghen’s had big injuries so maybe that’s playing a part as well.

“I think he will definitely dip into that transfer market and try and bring a defender in and maybe even a full-back.

“Listen, Spurs at the minute, going forward they’ve got no issues whatsoever.

“They’ve got Son [Heung-min] when he comes back from suspension, [Harry] Kane, [Dele] Alli, [Christian] Eriksen, [Erik] Lamela, these guys can make the difference.

“I think [Ryan] Sessegnon, the more he plays the better he’ll get.

“But defensively they can’t be having to score two, three goals to even get a point.”

Bent believes that departures could aid Mourinho’s cause when it comes to freeing up funds and space in his squad, with it possible that a Colombian defender could be moved on.

The ex- striker added: “Well someone’s going to have to go.

“Obviously [Juan] Foyth hasn’t really played too much, that’s a position there.

“You have to say he doesn’t really fancy Davinson Sanchez.

“I think when he was at United and they played against I think it was, he even targeted letting Sanchez have the ball, now he’s in charge of him. So I think obviously that’s another area.”