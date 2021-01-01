Mourinho suffers most league defeats in his career after Spurs boss loses at home to Man Utd for the first time

The Portuguese has endured a difficult campaign - and that was underlined after a 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils

Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat at home against Manchester United signalled a succession of ‘worsts’ for manager Jose Mourinho.

Spurs had taken the lead in the encounter shortly after United had a goal controversially chopped off, but they were unable to withstand the Red Devils in the second half.

Edinson Cavani, who had been the unfortunate player to have his effort disallowed, was on the scoresheet and Fred also registered after the break.

What records did Mourinho set?

Firstly, this was Tottenham’s 10th defeat of the season. Never before has Mourinho endured so many losses in a single league campaign.

Spurs have been beaten by Everton, Liverpool (twice), Leicester, Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham, Arsenal and Man Utd this season.

Additionally, it means that Tottenham have given away 18 points from a leading position this term. Given that Mourinho built his name on organisation and solid defensive work, this comes as something of a surprise. Again, this is the worst in the manager’s career.

Meanwhile, it was the first time that Mourinho has ever lost a home match against Man Utd.

Indeed, the Portuguese has been a coach since 2000, taking charge of Benfica, Uniao de Leira, Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and now Tottenham.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

For Spurs, it leaves them with only an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. With seven matches of the campaign remaining, they are six points off the pace of West Ham, who occupy fourth.

Complicating matters for Tottenham is that they will also have to overtake Chelsea and Liverpool, while Everton, who are only two points behind them, have two games in hand.

Further Reading