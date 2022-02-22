Mourinho hit with two-game ban after latest outburst
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game ban following an outburst that saw him sent off in Roma's draw against Hellas Verona.
Mourinho was sent off in injury time as the manager was seen shooting at the referee before booting a ball high into the air.
Mourinho, who had to be restrained by an assistant, allegedly accused the referee of being sent by Juventus as the Portuguese boss continues to battle with Italian officials.
Editors' Picks
- Supercopa superhero: Incredible Hulk remains a phenomenon for Atletico Mineiro at 35
- Ronaldo’s favourite opponent: Why Man Utd star loves playing against Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea, Arsenal or PSG - Where next for Lille’s €45m-rated Canada star David?
- 'We love football as much as anyone else' - How the Gay Gooners and Arsenal are tackling homophobia
More to come...