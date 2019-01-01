Mourinho expects experience Lampard gained under him to serve Chelsea well

The former Blues boss believes that a player who enjoyed so much success as a player at Stamford Bridge can be a big hit in the dugout

Jose Mourinho believes the experience he helped Frank Lampard to pick up as a player will serve the new boss well as he looks to write another positive chapter in his Stamford Bridge career.

A familiar face returned to west London over the summer as the Blues sent out a managerial SOS call.

Maurizio Sarri took the decision to head back to at after just one season in , while a two-window transfer ban was imposed by FIFA.

Whoever took the reins was always going to face a tough task, but Lampard jumped at the chance to head back to the scene of his greatest achievements as a player.

He had just one season of coaching under his belt at Derby, with questions asked of whether he was ready to step up into an elite Premier League post.

Lampard has made a steady start to life in the Chelsea dugout, recovering well from a slow start to the season, and is being tipped to be a success story for the Blues once again.

Mourinho, who helped to make the club the force they are today, believes a man who was so important to him in his playing days has all of the tools to be a big hit off the field.

The former Chelsea boss, who took in two spells at Stamford Bridge, told Sky Sports: "One thing is the player, another thing is the manager.

"The player, I don't think any Chelsea fan will disagree with me if I say is one of the top five most important players of Chelsea history, and probably some will say not top five, maybe top three.

"Another thing is his managerial career, one year of experience in Derby where he showed good qualities and now he has Chelsea in his hands.

"He plays for big things. He plays , he played a European Super Cup, he had already big matches in his hands, and he has to grow up with the level of experiences, which I believe he can because he has huge experience.

"I cannot separate from the fact that football has been always in his life. He was born son of a player, he grew up [nephew] of a football manager, he became a player, he became a top player… I think he has all the conditions to succeed."

Lampard will lead his Chelsea side back into action on Saturday when they take in a trip to Wolves.