Mourinho admits Eriksen could leave Tottenham in January

The Portuguese boss is not sure whether or not the Danish midfielder will still be a Spurs player by the end of the winter transfer window

manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that Christian Eriksen could end up leaving the club in January.

Eriksen's future has been the subject of much speculation ever since he expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of last season.

and were among those linked with the midfielder in the summer transfer window, but Spurs were ultimately able to retain his services for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 27-year-old, however, has entered the final six months of his existing contract with the Lilywhites and talks over an extension have stalled recently.

It has been suggested that Tottenham would prefer to cash in on Eriksen in the winter market rather than let him leave the club for free in June, with a number of top clubs thought to be monitoring his situation once again.

Italian giants are reportedly considering a swoop for the playmaker, while Madrid and United have been tipped to revive their interest in the coming weeks.

Mourinho says Tottenham "have the control of the situation", but he doesn't know for certain what Eriksen's final decision will be.

When asked to address Eriksen's future ahead of Spurs' FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Mourinho told a press conference. "I don't know and I am being honest. You know the situation, in this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season. That is one option.

"Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation, our club is in control. We have control of the situation. Another possibility is he stays.

"In this moment he is here, he is our player. I can say Harry Kane and Ndombele will not be at , I can say Christian Eriksen will be at Middlesbrough."

Article continues below

After their clash with Boro, Tottenham will look ahead to a crucial Premier League meeting with on January 11.

Mourinho's men are sixth in the table at the moment, six points adrift of the places after 21 fixtures.

Spurs can ill afford to lose any more ground on their rivals when they play host to the Reds, with a tricky away fixture against scheduled seven days later.