Mount, Wan-Bissaka and Mings earn England call-ups as Oxlade-Chamberlain returns

The Three Lions could see three new faces for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying games with Kosovo and Bulgaria as Gareth Southgate rings changes

Gareth Southgate has refreshed his squad with some new faces for the upcoming international break, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrone Mings winning their first senior call-ups and Mason Mount set to win his first cap.

England play Bulgaria and Kosovo in qualifying games at Wembley, fixtures which could also see the return of ’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the long-term cruciate ligament injury which saw him miss the 2018 World Cup and all of last season. defender Kyle Walker is the most high-profile omission from the squad.

The Three Lions are currently top of Group A with six points from two games, after convincing wins over Montenegro and the .

Frank Lampard’s protégé Mount, 20, is reaping the rewards of his manager’s faith in him at already. He has played every minute of the Blues’ Premier League season so far, scoring in games at home to Leicester and away at Norwich.

Wan-Bissaka has slotted comfortably into life at , and will hope to build on his burgeoning relationship with Harry Maguire at the back – as well as the likes of United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, also included in the squad.

The 26-year-old Mings, meanwhile, is making up for lost time after a frustrating spell at Bournemouth.

After helping to promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, he has made the step back up to Premier League level with ease and helped Dean Smith’s side to their first clean sheet of the season in last week’s 2-0 win over .

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier keeps his place after his summer move to , while Lingard will be hoping to prove a point to his detractors after coming in for criticism early in the season.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.