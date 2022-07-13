Mount 'very, very happy' at Chelsea and eager to open contract extension talks

The England international has reportedly been on the radar of top clubs across Europe in the summer, but he doesn't want to go anywhere

Mason Mount is one of the instrumental figures in the current Chelsea squad and has been voted Player of the Year for two successive seasons. The 23-year-old has been linked with a summer move after entering the final two years of his contract, but has now confirmed that he sees his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Just Like his teammate Reece James, Mount wants to commit to fresh terms with his boyhood club and has doused any speculation of a transfer anywhere else.

What did Mason Mount say about his future?

Mount is keen to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and is open to negotiating a contract extension with the club before the new season gets underway.

"I’ve got two years left on my contract and I’m very, very happy here. Those talks will hopefully be starting soon," he stated.

The player has met with Chelsea's new owner in Todd Boehly and is excited to share the same vision for continued success as his employer.

"After the last game of the season we had a little get-together at the hotel and he (Boehly) was there with the rest of the consortium,” Mount added.

“It was good to meet them in person and speak to them all. It’s so exciting what the future holds. It’s an unknown, but the way it’s started is really exciting to see what’s going to happen.

“We’re a team that over the last ten years has been up there and pushing and that is where we want to stay. Speaking to them about their goals and aims, we’re on the same page. So hopefully that continues.”

Buzzing to be back after a busy summer! 🤝



Hear from Mase. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 11, 2022

How did Mason Mount perform in 2021-22 with Chelsea?

Mount improved greatly on his numbers from 2020-21 (nine goals + nine assists) last term as he scored 13 goals while assisting on 16 other occasions.

Article continues below

He became the fifth and the youngest player in Chelsea history to record 10 goals and 10 assists in a single Premier League season. With that feat, he joined an elite list of players that includes Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Juan Mata, and Eden Hazard.

When will Chelsea play their next match?

Chelsea are currently in the United States for their pre-season commitments. The Blues will play their first match on Wednesday evening against Galatasaray at the Profertil Arena.

Further reading