Mount and Chilwell match Chelsea legends Terry and Lampard with Blues on verge of Champions League semis

The duo fired the goals to take down Porto in Wednesday's quarter-final clash, putting them on par with a couple of club heroes

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have matched Frank Lampard and John Terry in one aspect, after the Chelsea duo fired the Blues one step closer to the Champions League semi-finals.

Chelsea took down Porto 2-0 in Seville on Wednesday, with both strikes counting as away goals despite the tie being played at a neutral site.

Chelsea are just one game away from a Champions League semi-final, with the pair of England stars leading the way in Wednesday's triumph.

Matching Lampard and Terry

Mount's goal came in the 32nd minute, giving Chelsea the lead and a vital away goal in the first half while making the midfielder the club's youngest ever goalscorer in a UEFA Champions League knockout match at 22 years and 87 days.

With the goal, Mount has scored more goals in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel than any other Chelsea player, with five.

Chilwell's goal came in the second half, ensuring that Chelsea won consecutive away knockout games in the Champions League for the first time since April 2004, under Claudio Ranieri

Article continues below

With the goals, the duo became the first pair of English players to score for Chelsea in a Champions League game since the aforementioned Lampard and Terry did so against Napoli in March 2012

Chelsea, of course, went on to win the Champions League final that season, defeating Bayern Munich in the final.

What did Mount say?

"We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win," he told BT Sport . "It's only half the tie, there's a second leg to go.



"It's about time [my first Champions League goal] came. I've been waiting patiently. It was a good time for it to come. A good pass by Jorginho, I had space and I hit it.



"I'm always working on it. I don't think you can work on it enough. I think I can improve on it and score more goals.



"He [Ben Chilwell] showed great composure. I thought he'd shoot in front of goal but he took it past the keeper. He'll be buzzing with that.



"After the West Brom game, we put it behind us. We looked briefly at it the next day and moved on. We came into this game with full focus, 100% commitment that we'd win.



"The job's not done. They'll fight for the next leg and we'll have to give it our all. We'll be ready."

Further reading