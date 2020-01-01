Mouad Hajji resigns as Caf general secretary

After less than a year in office, the Moroccan has stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons

Mouad Hajji has announced his resignation as general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Hajji was brought in as a replacement for sacked Amr Fathy on April 11, 2019, however, the Moroccan has walked away after less than a year in that position.

“I would like to warmly thank [Caf] President Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football on the continent at such a level of responsibility,” he wrote in a statement to the press.

More teams

“The numerous reforms initiated in the areas of sporting and administrative since 2017 continues to remain a project which I believe in, and which I still support.

“I have no doubt that the President will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”

Meanwhile, Ahmad has acknowledged his resignation while thanking him for his commitment, loyal and passion for African football.

Article continues below

"Thanks to Mouad Hajji, who has been a great contributor to African football," he tweeted.

Merci @hajji_mouad, qui a été un grand contributeur du #football africain ! / Thanks to @hajji_mouad, who has been a great contributor to continental #African #football ! ⚽️ https://t.co/q4jxwjKpHd — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) March 2, 2020

The Caf emergency committee will now meet to appoint an acting general secretary.

Before his position at Caf, Hajji was head of ’s ethics committee, Chief of Staff of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Sports, and assistant director of the Club World Cups which took place in in 2013 and 2014.