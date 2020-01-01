Motlhalo guarantees Djurgardens' Swedish Damallsvenskan survival against Uppsala

The 22-year-old wrapped up her campaign on a high as her effort ensured her side beat the drop on the final day of the season

Linda Motlhalo was on target to seal Djurgardens' Swedish Damallsvenskan survival following a final day of the season 2-0 victory over Uppsala in Sunday's fixture at Stockholms Stadium.

Going into the final day, Pierre Fondin's team needed a win to stay up, having found themselves in a precarious situation following a four-game winless streak in the Swedish top-flight.

Desperate to beat the drop, Olivia Schough set up Rachel Bloznalis to open the scoring after just four minutes of action for Djurgardens.

More teams

In the 21st minute, Motlhalo came close to doubling the lead but her side managed a narrow lead over the already-relegated visitors.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

After the match resumption, the hosts continued their search for a second and Tilde Lindwall's fine pass opened the door for Motlhalo to guarantee the safety of Fondin's side 12 minutes from time.

Article continues below

's Motlhalo featured for 91 minutes of the encounter before she was replaced at the death by Louise Hvarfner, while 's Portia Boakye was in action from the start to finish.

The latest goal for Motlhalo was her second of the season from 18 starts in 20 appearances on her debut outing in Europe.

The victory means Djurgardens have confirmed their survival, with 24 points from 22 matches, escaping the drop with just a point.