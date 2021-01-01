Moses Simon strike helps Nantes stun Paris Saint-Germain

The Nigeria international found the back of the net as Antoine Kombouare’s men secured victory over the Parisians

Moses Simon scored to help Nantes stun Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Sunday at Parc des Princes.

After scoring in his last game for Antoine Kombouare’s men against Reims, the Super Eagles winger was handed his 19th league start of the season against the Parisians.

The forward delivered a five-star performance in the encounter to help the Canaries return to winning ways after a three-game winless run.

PSG dominated the first half of the match and were rewarded for their effort when Julian Draxler opened the scoring in the 42nd minute.

Nantes returned for the second half with new vigour and pushed for an equalizer which came in the 59th minute when Randal Kolo Muani fired home his effort.

Simon then scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 71st minute when he calmly tapped home the ball after a through pass from Muani.

The Nigeria international featured for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Kader Bamba while Mali international Charles Traore lasted for the duration of the game.

Senegalese centre-back Abdou Diallo played for the entirety of the game but could not help Mauricio Pochettino’s men avoid defeat.

Despite the victory, the Canaries remain in the relegation zone after gathering 27 points from 29 outings.

Simon has now scored four goals and provided one assist in 24 league appearances this season for Kombouare’s men, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances when his side takes on Lorient in their next league game on March 21.

Simon has been with Nantes since the summer of 2019, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent in 2020.

The forward will be expected to replicate his fine club form for Nigeria in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Simon has made more than 30 appearances for the three-time African champions since he made his debut in 2015.