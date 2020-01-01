Moses Simon scores as Nantes bow to Mbappe’s PSG

The Nigeria international got his fourth goal of the season as the Canaries’ losing streak continued against the Parisians

Moses Simon found the net as crumbled 2-1 at home to PSG in Tuesday’s encounter.

The Canaries were hoping to arrest their poor run of form against Thomas Tuchel’s men – having lost against and .

However, they were unable to get a positive result leaving La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau faithfuls disappointed.

More teams

Mauro Icardi put the visitors ahead after 29 minutes after deflecting Angel Di Maria’s sweeping shot past goalkeeper Denis Petric.

Defender Thilo Kehrer headed home Angel Di Maria’s corner in the 57th minute to double the advantage.

11 minutes later, the Nigerian reduced the deficit after beating Keylor Navas. Simon intercepted Presnel Kimpembe’s attempt to flick the ball to Kehrer, zoomed off before firing past the Costa Rican.

🔛 64'⏱I #FCNPSG



Buuuuut ! Moseeeees ! 💥 Le milieu nantais réduit le score et trompe Navas !



1⃣-2⃣ pic.twitter.com/m4Z4PuM24N — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) February 4, 2020

Despite the goal, the Canaries were unable to level scores as the Parisians left with maximum points.

Just like Simon, Mali internationals Molla Wague and Charles Traore plus 's Mehdi Abeid on parade for the Canaries from start to finish.

Article continues below

For PSG, Idrissa Gueye saw every minute of action while ’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was an unused substitute.

With this defeat, Nantes are 10th in the log with 32 points from 23 outings. They travel to Stade Gaston-Gerard for a date with .