Moses Simon opens season account as Nantes hold Saint-Etienne

The Nigeria international found the back of the net to help the Canaries avoid defeat at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon scored his first goal of the 2020-21 season for in their 2-2 draw against in Sunday’s game.

The 25-year-old winger sealed a permanent move to the Canaries this summer from Spanish side after his impressive performances for the club during his loan spell.

The international played a key role as Christian Gourcuff’s men finished 13th in the French top-flight last season and won the club’s Player of the Season award for his effort.

The forward has continued his eye-catching showings this season, opening his account at Stade de la Beaujoire against the Saints.

Nantes started the game on the back foot, allowing Claude Puel’s men to open the scoring as early as the second minute of the encounter through Adil Aouchiche.

Simon made a frantic effort to bring his side back into contention and came close to helping them level proceedings in the 44th minute.

The Super Eagles winger a fine cross sent into the box which Randal Muan controlled and fired into the back of the net but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out the strike for offside.

Yvann Macon then doubled the lead for the Saints in the 66th minute of the encounter after benefitting from Aouchiche’s assist.

Simon then reduced the deficit for the Canaries in the 71st minute after receiving a sumptuous pass from Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah.

With five minutes left to play, Renaud Emond scored the all-important equalizing goal for Nantes to ensure his side clinched a point on their home soil.

Simon featured for the duration of the game, made three key passes and had 75% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Gabon international Denis Bouanga played for 77th minute before making way for Maxence Rivera but could not help Saint-Etienne secure all three points away from home.

Simon will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for Nantes when they face in their next league game on September 25.