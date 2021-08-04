Moses a doubt for Spartak Moscow clash against Benfica

The former Chelsea player could miss the Red and Whites’ match against the Primeira Liga side due to injury concerns

Victor Moses is an injury doubt for Spartak Moscow’s Champions League encounter with Benfica, manager Rui Vitoria has confirmed.

The former Chelsea wing-back suffered a knock during the Red and Whites’ league game against Krylya Sovetov on Friday.

Moses was named in the starting XI, albeit, he was substituted for Reziuan Mirzov in the 59th minute.

He now faces a race against time to be ready for the first leg of the third qualifying round clash billed for Otkritie Arena.

Captain Georgi Dzhikiya is also a major doubt while Quincy Promes and Pavel Maslov have been ruled out against the Portuguese elite division side.

“Promes probably won’t be able to play, Maslov is also not ready yet. Moses and Dzhikiya picked up slight injuries in the last match, but we hope they will be able to help us,” Vitoria told the media, as per the club website.

“Ponce has just returned from the Olympics, still needs time to be ready again, but will be in the squad.”

The tactician also gave a hint on how his team will square up against the visitors on Wednesday night.

“Recently, Benfica have strengthened itself well. The team has a lot of players with extensive international experience,” he continued.

“You shouldn’t expect any special changes from us but of course, we have our own plan.

“In the last few games, we created a lot of chances and intend to continue in the same way. We are not going to park the bus.

“Unlike the guests, we have already played several official matches this season.

“On one hand, this is a plus. However, it also means that we had less time to prepare for this particular match, and some players have picked up mini-injuries.

“So essentially, we are at a level playing field. Much like the colours of both clubs, the preparation levels are similar.”

The second leg will be held on August 10 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon with the winners on aggregate progressing to the next round.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 30-year-old made 128 appearances in all competitions scoring 18 goals.

He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and two Europa League titles during his spell as a Blues player.