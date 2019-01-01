Morocco's Yassine Bounou extends Girona stay until 2021

The Morocco shot-stopper has agreed new terms to remain with the Catalonia outfit for the next two years

Yassine Bounou has signed a new two-year contract with Girona that will keep him at the LaLiga club until 2021.

The Canadian-born goalkeeper has been a mainstay in the White and Reds' set-up since his arrival from rivals Atletico Madrid in 2016.

Since his arrival, Bounou has been Girona’s first choice shot-stopper and has missed only two of his side’s league matches this season owing to injury.

The 27-year-old has been impressive for the Catalan club this term and has kept five clean sheets in 17 league outings for Eusebio Sacristan's side who are eighth in the Spanish top-flight log.

"Yassine Bono was renewed with Girona FC until 2021. The Moroccan goalkeeper ended this season's contract and, with this signature, the entailment with the white-and-red entity has been extended for two more years," the club announced.

"Bono arrived at the Montilivi team in the summer of 2016 from Atlético de Madrid, his club of origin, although the last seasons had played loaned with Zaragoza."

Bounou has made 14 appearances for Morocco national side and was part of the Atlas Lions' 23-man team to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.