Morocco goalkeeper Bounou close in on Sevilla record against Borussia Dortmund

The 29-year-old is enjoying a fine run of form in between the sticks as he is yet to concede a goal in his last seven matches

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is close to writing his name into the club's history books if he does not concede a goal in Wednesday's Uefa Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

Bounou has not conceded a goal in his last seven matches across all competitions and he is close to beating Andres Palop's record of 780 minutes without conceding in the 2008-09 season.

The last time the Morocco international was beaten was on January 19 when Edgar Mendez scored a 12th-minute equaliser for Deportivo Alaves in a 2-1 win for Sevilla.

Aside from his recent impressive form, Bounou has proven to be one of the most reliable goalkeepers in La Liga this season with his records. He is the goalkeeper to have saved the second-most penalties in the league this season (two), behind Granada shot-stopper Rui Silva (three).

His contributions have also helped Los Nervionenses climbed to fourth on the league table with 45 points from 22 matches.

Bounou, alongside Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, are the goalkeepers to have conceded the fewest goals in LaLiga this season (13), with the Moroccan having played 19 games - two fewer than his Slovenian counterpart.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old has registered the best save percentage in the Spanish top-flight this campaign with 79.69 percent, followed by Oblak in the second place with 79.37 percent, while Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Valencia's Jaume Domenech complete the top-five.

He joined Sevilla permanently on a four-year deal from Girona last September following a successful loan stint, where he helped Julen Lopetegui's side win the Europa League last season.

Bonou will beat Palop's record and write his name in Sevilla's history books if he does not concede a goal until the 71st minute of Wednesday's game at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.