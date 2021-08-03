Moreno: I came to Monterrey to resurrect World Cup dream with Mexico

The veteran central defender has returned from international duty knowing he must fight to keep his El Tri place

Hector Moreno has acknowledged his move back to Liga MX was partially motivated by the desire to secure a starting spot with Mexico for the 2022 World Cup.

Now at Monterrey after a stint with Al-Gharafa in Qatar, the 33-year-old could have a difficult fight ahead to retain his place in the team. El Tri struggled defensively at the Gold Cup, eventually losing 1-0 to the United States in the final, and he will need to improve his form at club level to improve his stock.

But a leg injury suffered in the defeat to the USMNT has threatened to put his Monterrey debut on hold, 14 years after he first left Liga MX to fulfill overseas ambitions as a youngster.

What has been said?

"I have the greatest dream of being in the next World Cup," Moreno said via TUDN . "[Monterrey is a] club where you have all the tools, where I can keep myself physically as well as possible.

"I made a decision two years ago that I went to Qatar where I lived a spectacular life but in terms of football, it has not been the best.

"But now I have to recover and fight [for my place], as very capable people come to the national team and I want to continue competing. It will depend on the coaching staff, on my football here in Rayados to continue in the national team. It is my dream and my goal and I will work for it."

On his injury, Moreno added: "Tomorrow we will do some tests to see what the degree of the injury is. I hope it is the minimum possible because I am already looking forward to being able to join the team.

"If from the start I can't be on the field because I'm recovering, I'll try to do what is in my power to support my teammates."

Article continues below

Mexico's World Cup qualifying schedule

Following a dreadful summer in which they lost two finals to the USMNT, El Tri will try to pick themselves back up in World Cup qualifying against Jamaica on Sept. 2.

A rematch with the Stars and Stripes lies on Nov. 12.

Further reading