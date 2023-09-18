More misery for Man Utd & Erik ten Hag! Aaron Wan-Bissaka ruled out for up to EIGHT WEEKS after picking up hamstring injury in Brighton defeat despite coming on as 85th minute substitute

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out for up to two months with a hamstring injury, piling yet more pain on Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag.

Defender sustains hamstring injury

Out until mid-November

Ten Hag missing three full-backs

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back sustained the injury during United's 3-1 defeat against Brighton, despite only coming on in the 85th minute. Wan-Bissaka had been suffering from illness, which is why he did not start the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement from United said Wan-Bissaka would be out for 'several weeks', although a report in The Athletic claimed he would be missing for up to eight weeks. Ten Hag is without three of his full-backs, with Wan-Bissaka's injury coming after Luke Shaw was ruled out for a long period with a hamstring problem, while Tyrell Malacia has been injured since the end of last season. United will now be grateful that they went out and signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. The Spaniard and Diogo Dalot are the club's only available natural full-backs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are reeling from an injury crisis afflicting almost all areas of their squad, just one of several problems that have led to their dreadful start to the season. Midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are sidelines, as is centre-back Raphael Varane, while Rasmus Hojlund has just returned after arriving with a back injury after signing from Atalanta. Ten Hag has the added problem of being unable to select Antony while the winger deals with serious accusations from multiple women in Brazil and Jadon Sancho, who has refused to apologise for speaking out against the manager on social media.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT? United begin their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.