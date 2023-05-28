More disappointment for Phil Neville! Inter Miami's defeat to Montreal sends them bottom of MLS Eastern Conference just days after manager's X-rated press conference rant

Just days after an X-rated press conference, Phil Neville's Inter Miami tasted defeat yet again as the Heron's lost 1-0 to Montreal at Saputo Stadium.

Inter Miami lose 1-0

Ninth loss in 14 games

Phil Neville facing heat for poor performance

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday evening, Inter Miami fell to a 1-0 defeat against Montreal thanks to a goal by Chinonso Offor. This is the Herons' ninth loss in 14 games so far as they stay glued to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 15 points. Head coach Phil Neville's job will definitely be under threat after the abysmal start to the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Herons now sit five points off the playoff places despite having played an extra game compared to their rivals. Last week saw Neville snap in an X-rated rant after he coached Miami to a disappointing loss against Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami next play against New York Red Bulls in a clash that will see two teams that are pinned to the bottom of their own conferences.