More defensive injury woe for Man City as Stones limps out of derby clash with Man Utd
Getty Images
John Stones has limped off the field after less than an hour played of the Manchester derby, worsening Manchester City’s defensive injury crisis.
The England centre-back had only recently returned from injury himself, and with Aymeric Laporte a long term absentee, Pep Guardiola will be concerned that the injury Stones suffered will see him without his two first choice central defenders for the busy festive period.
City were trailing 2-0 when he was withdrawn, being replaced by Nicolas Otamendi.
More to follow...