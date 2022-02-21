Morata happy to 'always stay' at Juventus following failed Barcelona transfer & Arsenal links

Alvaro Morata has insisted that he is happy to "always stay" at Juventus following transfer links with Barcelona and Arsenal.

Morata initially returned to Juve on loan from Atletico Madrid in September 2020, and the Bianconeri extended that agreement for an extra season last summer.

Juve have the option to buy the 29-year-old outright for €35 million (£29m/$40m) at the end of the current campaign, but have yet to indicate whether they will retain his services and he has been strongly linked with a number of other clubs.

GOAL reported in December that Barcelona reached a verbal agreement to sign Morata in the winter transfer window, but a deal never came to fruition.

Arsenal are the latest club to have been credited with an interest in the Spain international and it has been suggested that they will launch a bid when the transfer window reopens, but he would prefer to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Morata has confirmed Barca tried to bring him to Camp Nou ahead of Juve's Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against Villarreal on Tuesday, while also revealing that he'd see out his playing days with the Serie A giants if it were up to him.

Pressed on Barca's interest and his position in the Juve squad following Dusan Vlahovic's arrival from Fiorentina, the forward told a press conference: “It's not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it [Barca's bid] - he told me that Dusan's arrival would help me and so it has.

“I'm happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here."

Morata won two Serie A titles in his first stint with Juve between 2014 and 2016, solidifying his reputation among Europe's elite centre-forwards in the process.

The Atletico loanee has added two more domestic trophies to his collection since returning to Turin while scoring 28 in 77 appearances across all competitions.

Only five of those goals have come in Serie A for Morata this term, though, and competition for places will only increase when Federico Chiesa returns from injury in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Juve will choose to keep hold of the Spaniard, who could yet head back to Atletico to see his contract through to its June 2023 expiry date.

