Mooy move mooted as Socceroos star has ‘too much talent for the Championship’

The talented midfielder is currently on the books at Huddersfield, but is being tipped to head elsewhere as they slowly slip out of the Premier League

Aaron Mooy is being tipped to make a move away from struggles Huddersfield this summer, with the international considered to be “too much of a talent to go back to the Championship”.

The 28-year-old playmaker is tied to a contract with the Terriers until the summer of 2020, with that agreement including the option of a further 12 months.

It is, however, expected that interest will be shown in his services once a slow slide out of the English top-flight is confirmed.

Huddersfield currently sit 13 points from safety and have just nine games of their season remaining.

There has been no suggestion that they would be willing to part with Mooy, who they snapped up from Manchester City in 2017 as part of a deal which could be worth as much as £10 million ($13m).

They are, however, expected to face a fight for a player who has proven himself at the highest level with club and country and deserves a much grander stage than second tier football.

Former Socceroos striker Bruce Djite believes a move will be made, telling the Fox Football Podcast: “I think he’s too good to play in the Championship now.

“He’s been there, he’s done that, he had a fantastic season in the Championship playing for Huddersfield in previous seasons, so I think he makes a move.

“It’s time for him to start looking, if he hasn’t already.

“Does he stay in ? Can he get another Premier League gig? I think he’s good enough, but there are a lot of moving parts.

“He’s definitely too much of a talent to go back to the Championship.”

Mooy helped Huddersfield to promotion into the Premier League back in 2016-17 and, having completed a permanent switch on the back of a play-off triumph, has now taken in well over 100 appearances for the club.

He has earned plenty of plaudits throughout his time with the Terriers, with it recently revealed that former adult film actress Mia Khalifa is among his many fans.