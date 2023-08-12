Moises Caicedo is heading to Chelsea! Liverpool lose out as midfielder set to join Blues in £115m transfer from Brighton

Moises Caicedo is on the verge of joining Chelsea with the Blues set to pay Brighton £115 million ($116m) to sign the midfielder.

Blues set to pay £115m for Caicedo

Will break British transfer record again

Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The London side has fought off competition from Liverpool as The Guardian reports and they are set to break the British transfer record to sign the Ecuador star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool had a £110m ($140m) offer accepted by Brighton, but the Blues are determined to get the midfielder they have been chasing all summer. The deal will top the previous record of £107m that Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernandez in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Stamford Bridge side is also set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton for a reported £55m ($70m) fee.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's team will take on Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday.