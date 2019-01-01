Mohun Bagan’s Debashish Dutta - We want AIFF to cancel the Super Cup

The I-League clubs have requested AIFF to stop the Super Cup and instead revive Rovers Cup, IFA Shield and other traditional knock-out competitions

senior official Debashish Dutta wants the All Football Federation (AIFF) to cancel the Super Cup and revive traditional tournaments such as the Rovers Cup and the IFA Shield.

Dutta revealed details from the clubs' meeting with AIFF president Praful Patel, “We are thankful to Mr Praful Patel for meeting us. The deadlock has been resolved quite a bit. We had a long discussion on many issues. Talks are on to have two leagues function simultaneously retaining the same status.

“Also a committee will be formed which will comprise of I-League clubs, AIFF, FSDL and the ISL clubs. Mr Patel is trying to get a dispensation of two to three years to operate two leagues. We need to find a way forward by then hopefully.”

The Bagan official also mentioned that the I-League clubs proposed to the AIFF president to revive the traditional knockout competitions like the Rovers Cup, IFA Shield and stop the Super Cup.

“We told him to stop the Super Cup. Instead, we want IFA Shield, Rovers Cup, Durand Cup and Bordoloi Trophy. Indian football needs to be spread out. What is the point of having the Super Cup if their winners do not get a continental slot?”

Dutta further mentioned that the I-League clubs could have gone to the court but that would have been dangerous for Indian football as FIFA would have imposed a ban.

He said, “We can still go to the court. But in that case, FIFA might take action. However, that needs to be the last resort. When we are sitting at a table, we all have to make some sacrifices. We want all I-League matches to be telecast and with production. The I-League committee will also decide the vendor.

“All matches have to be 5 PM or 7 PM kickoff under floodlights. The kick-off times of ISL and I-League should not clash. We told Mr Patel about the scheduling issue and he agreed to it.”