Mohammed Kudus hints West Ham transfer is near after scoring hat-trick in likely last match for Ajax

Mohammed Kudus spoke about a potential transfer to West Ham after scoring a hat-trick in what could be his last match for Ajax.

Kudus scored a hat-trick against Ludogorets

West Ham in pursuit of the Ghanaian

Midfielder hints about a possible transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a spectacular hat-trick for Ajax in their Europa League qualifier against Ludogorets, Kudus indicated that his future lies away from Amsterdam. Although Ajax manager Maurice Steijn insisted that the Ghanaian will be available for the return leg on August 31, the player claimed that he might have played his "final game" in Ajax colours with a transfer to West Ham now imminent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let’s see what happens in the next day. The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days," he said after the match.

When asked about West Ham, he responded: "Good club, yes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has reportedly snubbed interest from Chelsea in favour of joining West Ham, which could see the Hammers pay £35 million ($45m), plus £3m ($4m) in add-ons. He is likely to sign a five-year deal with the London club which could see him stay until the summer of 2028.

WHAT NEXT? Kudus will have a prominent role at West Ham as David Moyes will be eager to pair him up with James Ward-Prowse in the Hammers' midfield after losing Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini to Arsenal and River Plate respectively.