Mohammed Kudus: Ghana and Ajax prodigy provides update on injury recovery

The attacking midfielder talks about his rehabilitation process after suffering an injury against Liverpool in a Champions League encounter

Amsterdam midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals he has made significant progress on his road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a leg injury.

The 20-year-old went under the knife after suffering a meniscus injury while in action for the Dutch giants against English champions .

The game was his maiden appearance in the elite European inter-club championship after sealing a five-year deal reportedly worth € 9 million from Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland in July.

"The operation went well. I have received nice messages from everyone. I want to thank everyone for those boosts," said Kudus in a video interview with his club.

"It |injured leg] is almost back to normal now. I can do almost everything again, such as driving and walking without crutches. I am doing rehab and it is now back to normal."

According to Ajax last month, Kudus' injury will keep him in the treatment room for "many months".

He was just beginning to find his feet in Amsterdam, having scored once and provided three goal assists in four competitive appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.

"I watch every game [of the club since my injury]. In my mind I am with them, even though I am physically not there. I support them at every game," Kudus revealed.

"Of course I was new, but my teammates and the staff helped me. The African fellow players made it easy to find my way around."

Although Ajax has failed to give a definite injury return date for Kudus, media reports say the attacker is expected to be out for between three to six months.

The midfielder's recent setback made him unavailable for 's 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan earlier this month.

In his absence, the Black Stars beat Sudan 2-0 in Cape Coast, five days before falling to a 1-0 away defeat in Omdurman.

Kudus is likely expected to be back in action by March next year when the Afcon qualifiers resume.

He has so far made two appearances for Ghana, including a scoring debut against in an Afcon qualifier last year.