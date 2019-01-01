Mohamed Salah targets African Cup of Nations triumph in Egypt

The decision to hand Egypt the rights to host the biggest football tournament in the continental appears to be a morale-booster for the Liverpool star

After being crowned 2018 African Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah has set his sights on lifting the 2019 African Cup of Nations which is set to be hosted in his country.

In what was reminiscent to his triumph last year, Salah beat off competitions from Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure the much coveted individual award for a second consecutive time at Tuesday evening's ceremony in Dakar.

Earlier, Caf had awarded Egypt the right to host the Afcon 2019 after Cameroon were stripped off the honours. And the 26-year-old is aiming to get the Pharaohs a step closer than they were two years ago when Cameroon defeated them in the final.

"I do not believe it is a year now since I was on this stage. It's a great award because I have dreamt of winning this award since I was a child and now I have done so twice in a row," Salah said after winning the POTY prize.

"I thank my family, my colleagues and everyone who has played a role in my life.

“I want to win the AFCON 2019 in Egypt in front of our fans and everyone is eager to win the trophy, we will do everything to win."

Set to continue his rather healthy rivalry with Liverpool sidekick Mane, Salah wishes to come up against the forward's country in the 2019 final.

“We are happy to play at home and this represents great pressure, we have young players, I am excited, and I think we will play the final against Senegal."

The award caps yet another remarkable year for Salah, who boasts of 13 goals in the English Premier League to help the Reds lead the log.

The former Roma star was named the Premier League Player of the Year and ranked high in Goal 50, Fifa Best Awards and Ballon d'Or.