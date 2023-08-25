Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad? Jurgen Klopp responds to talk Liverpool star is wanted by Saudi Pro League side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted there has been no offer for the Egypt international amid claims he's wanted in Saudi Arabia.

  • Salah linked with Al-Ittihad move
  • Saudi side willing to offer mega-deal
  • Klopp adamant Salah will stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp had been asked about speculation surrounding Salah ahead of Liverpool's next Premier League fixture against Newcastle. Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who are thought to be willing to offer the forward a deal that will see him earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. However, Klopp has said no offer has been made and that the Reds are determined to keep hold of their talisman.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don't have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There is nothing there, if there would be, the answer would be no," he told reporters. Klopp then insisted that the forward is "100%" committed to the Reds despite the speculation over his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time this summer that Salah has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian's agent, Ramy Abbas, has also played down talk of a move. He tweeted at the start of the month: “If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract at the club last summer. Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool."

WHAT NEXT? Salah is due back in action for Liverpool on Sunday against Newcastle in the Premier League.

