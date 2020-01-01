Salah: Liverpool star sets record with Sheffield United goal

Having scored against the Blades, the Egypt international has now scored against 22 different teams he has faced in the English elite division

Mohamed Salah seems not to be tired of shattering football records after reaching another milestone against .

The Egyptian attested his importance to as he scored the opener to hand the Reds a 2-0 win at Anfield.

George Baldock's slip allowed Andy Robertson to repossess Virgil van Dijk's long ball before finding Salah who fired past Dean Henderson in the fourth minute.

Sadio Mane’s second half effort guaranteed maximum points for Jurgen Klopp’s men who lead the EPL log with 13 points above closest rivals, .

The 27-year-old’s goal meant he has scored against 22 of the 25 different sides he has faced in the Premier League since joining the reigning European champions from AS .

Mohamed Salah has scored against 22 of the 25 different Premier League opponents he's faced as a Liverpool player, only failing to net against Manchester United, Swansea and Aston Villa.

He has only failed to score against Manchester United, Swansea and Aston Villa.

Salah’s opener was the earliest goals scored by the Anfield giants and conceded by the Blades in this term’s league.

Also, it was the earliest Chris Wilder’s team has let in a topflight match since Andriy Shevchenko for in March 2007.

Liverpool host in the third round on Sunday, when Sheffield United welcome non-League Fylde to Bramall Lane in the same competition.

They return to Premier League action the following weekend – the Reds going to Hotspur, while United welcome West Ham.