MLS suspends Philadelphia Union star Kai Wagner for three games after defender takes responsibility for racial slur in playoff win over New England Revolution

MLS has suspended Philadelphia Union star Kai Wagner for three games for violating the league's antidiscrimination policy.

Wagner was accused of directing a racial slur towards New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood during the Union's MLS Playoff win on October 28. On Tuesday, ahead of Game 2, the league announced that Wagner will serve a three-game suspension as a result of the incident. The suspension is effective immediately, meaning Wagner will not be available for Wednesday's match at New England. If the Union are eliminated from the postseason before the suspension is complete, it will carry over into the first match of the 2024 season.

The length of the suspension will immediately be compared to the one handed to Dante Vanzeir earlier this year. The New York Red Bulls star was hit with a six-game ban in the Spring for his use of a racial slur against the San Jose Earthquakes.

An MLS league source says that Wagner was given a lesser ban due to the defender's honesty and acceptance of responsibility, with that same source saying Vanzier was, at the start, less forthcoming about his incident. Wagner, on the other hand, immediately cooperated with the league's investigation and expressed willingness to participate in a restorative program.

In addition to his suspension, Wagner will be required to participate in a league-mandated training program, which a league source says has been developed by an outside party and designed to reflect the specific incident. MLS is set to further adjust their program beginning next season, creating a new intercultural training program designed to help players from inside and outside the league understand different cultures.

Wagner has already begun his program, which the league says is designed to foster an environment to help players learn and grow from their mistakes.